The competition for the Deputy Prime Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, at his home port of Patparganj in East Delhi was tight this time.

During the first hours of the February 11th count, he followed Ravinder Singh Negi of the BJP. In the end, Mr. Negi secured 66,956 votes, just 3,207 fewer votes than Mr. Sisodias 70,163.

In 2015, the AAP leader won by 28,791 votes.

Mr. Sisodia, to whom his work in the education sector in the state capital is attributed, won the seat in 2013 and 2015 with a significant proportion of votes and is considered the best scorer of the party.

After winning the seat, Mr. Sisodia said this was the “victory of education”. He said to The Hindu: “Education has won an election, this is the first time in the country.”

