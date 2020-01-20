advertisement

This week in the NBC manifesto was the hunt for the mole that Saanvi was spying on. How far would Ben go to get the rat out?

Vance knows that someone is spying on Saanvi and has the idea that Ben will play a file on a new “Holy Grail” 828 and bring it to her so that she can accidentally pass it on to the mole. Ben is reluctant to use his friend in this way, and Saanvi is intrigued by the impact someone with advanced vocations has. However, Ben has to put a pin in her plan to meet this passenger in Philadelphia and claims that he is busy looking for a job.

Which of course he really is. Ben’s old friend at Astoria College brings him a trial appearance as a guest lecturer in a math class. He arrives to blind young people with mathematical goodness, but almost immediately the discussion in the classroom revolves around Flight 828 gossip and theories. It looks bad, mostly because his talk is being evaluated by potential colleagues, but T.J. Brings the class and Ben back on track with a question that connects the lesson with flight paths.

Later, when Saanvi urged him to hunt this new “Holy Grail”, Ben admits that the discovery was a fake used to detect a mole in Saanvi’s orbit. Saanvi is pretty upset that her friend is lying to her, and after firing her eager lab assistant, she calls her for an emergency meeting. Saanvi later shares with Dr. Ragier her feeling of betrayal and then let go of the fact that she made a breakthrough at work that she locked away in her laboratory fridge. But that turned out (clearly) to be a trap of its own, which she later revealed when she shows the video of a hidden camera by Vance and Ben from a henchman who steals from their jumbled vials. Vance then runs a list of senior female DOD employees at Saanvi, and she discovers her loss – also known as the major literally trained by Psy-Ops. How can you best take advantage of this?

Elsewhere this week:

* Michaela persuaded a friend of a lawyer to look into Zeke’s case, but was advised that Zeke really had to keep her. Mick visited Zeke in prison only to find out that he had been transferred to … somewhere. After doing some detective work, Mick locates Zeke and manages to see him, and they find that both had the same reputation, that he was turned on and then sucked out of flight 828. Later in court, Zeke pleaded for illegal gun possession or to have him released from the hocus-pocus – and to pull Mick directly into a warm hug.

* Olive attended believers’ gatherings and earned some oohs and ahhs when she first got up to speak and revealed her diverse family ties to 828s. According to the old song, she is now a believer.

* Grace had a different call – “Open your eyes!” – when she chatted with Erika, another expectant yoga class. Then Grace saw a CGI gargoyle on the woman’s car. When Erika realizes that Grace is the mother of this “horror” (sorry, Cal), her prejudice becomes clear and Grace believes that her (unfulfilled) mission was to open Erika’s eyes to her bigotry. But later we see that Erika is married (or at least is with) the Astoria College guy who just gave Ben a job.

* Thoroughly insulted by Michaela, Jared retired to a waterhole to let off steam – and buy beer for some good old boys who seem to be Xers. (I have to imagine Jared playing the long game and teaming up with Xern to eventually thwart her and prove something to Michaela.)

