Mandy Patinkin could star in a hundred more films before speaking of a career. His most famous film role will continue to be Inigo Montoya from The Princess Bride. Of course, when it comes to other media, it’s a different story – he has spent almost a decade as Saul Berenson in the home of television and on Broadway he’s a Tony Award winner for his Evita appearance. He has also recorded several albums. In other words, even if you only know Patinkin for his princess’s buzzword (and do I really have to repeat it here?), He was a monumental success in almost all entertainment media.

As Patinkin talks about how to play at Vanity Fair, he explains why it’s important to make sure that you really want it before you act – and when you get as far as you can with representation ,

He attributes the best he has ever heard about acting to his wife, the actress Kathryn Grody: “Here is my best thing I’ve ever heard about acting that my wife said,” Don’t do it if you don’t. “In other words, it has to be something you really want to do. On the other hand, he doesn’t want to sound too discouraging – he later says that acting is something worth exploring, and adds,” I would add, if you think about it or dream about it, don’t try it. Because time is short, life is short, try it and see what happens. ”

Patinkin continues this line of thought to help those who have “work” and are only willing to try out a few soothing ideas: “If I could give you advice, what would it be?” Take a walk with yourself, wondering who I am? What I want? What am I dreaming of? Can i try it And tell yourself, “Yes, I can.” Do not give up. Try it as long as you have the energy to try. Then be merciful to yourself whether you are successful or not. And be glad that you are alive to try. That is the gift of being alive and trying. ‘

So if you manage to take the next step – not just becoming an actor, but also becoming so successful that you need a substitute – Patinkin points out that it is still in your interest to do as much work as possible to get done while you focus on your art work. He explains:

“When I started, there were no managers, just an agent, and an agent would help you find work. Although I did my first job myself, not through an agent. I knocked on doors, I went to auditions. Hire no manager, no agent, no business manager, no accountant, no publicist and no pud-by-pud-by-pud-um. Just find a job, do your best to do your best. Don’t think about the rest. When you’ve done your job and studied. Learn a craft. Some people are very lucky and just end up in it, you have it. Good for you. I think it’s a craft. I think you really need to learn what to do on the days when you don’t have it. ‘

