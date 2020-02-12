The year was 1999. TRL started, every closet contained at least one pair of jeans on display, and a new 15-year-old artist named Mandy Moore made her music video debut for her first single, “Candy”. She drove a light green Volkswagen Beetle on perfectly manicured lawns in Los Angeles while she sang that she missed a cute boy … like candy. It was the kind of dangerously catchy bubblegum pop song that put Moore on the cover of magazines and earned her the title “Pop Princess” alongside Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera.

It’s been over 20 years since Moore was in that VW, and although she now has mixed feelings about her earliest music – “Sometimes I liked the songs, sometimes I said,” I don’t understand, but okay “you tells EW – at least one thing that she sang and that she still resonates with: “Show me who you are.” At 35, she is finally ready for her new album Silver Landings, her first album in 11 years It is a deeply personal project for Moore that addresses the lessons she learned about life, love and the sense of achievement before she was old enough to choose.

Moore’s musical career dates back to an Orlando Magic game in which a girl of about her age sang the national anthem. When Moore watched from the bleachers at around 11 a.m., she had what she called “light bulb moment”.

“I didn’t know you could!” She recalls when she was sitting in her local cafe in the Highland Park neighborhood in Los Angeles. “So I asked my mother to take me a cappella with my little pipe. My mother then brought it by hand (to the arena) and I think she brought cookies. “With baked goods that literally sweeten the business, Moore made the appearance and began singing the anthem at a handful of sporting events until a few producers invited them to record in their local studio. Moore says she was about 13 at the time.

At 15, she released So Real, a sugar storm from an album that blended innocent ballads with kitschy pop synths. Suddenly she was in the middle of the cultural hurricane of the TRL era. She became MTV VJ. It opened for both * NSYNC and the Backstreet Boys. She even made a series of MTV’s diary.

“You think you know, but you have no idea!” Moore can hardly suppress her excitement when she remembers the slogan for the series. “I had to keep a diary and thought,” I have reached my climax, there will never be anything so cool. “But that was just the beginning for Moore, whose sweetness made her perfect for acting roles, like Breakout 2002 is a walk to remember. By 2009, she had collected several film credits and released a total of six albums with no intention of slowing down But suddenly the music stopped.

Instead, Moore became best known for her screen work. In 2010 she pronounced Rapunzel in Disney’s Tangled and in 2016 she got the role of Rebecca Pearson, the lovingly arrogant matriarch of the NBC hit This Is Us. Her character on the show sang, but Moore didn’t. It was not clear why she gave the New York Times an interview until February 2019 in which she described her ex-husband, musician Ryan Adams, as mentally insulting and claimed that he was blocking her ability to make new contacts in the music industry , (He rejected the allegations.) Before she knew it was a decade since she released a song.

“I missed it,” she says, adding, “I’m not going to get emotional,” as if speaking out loud meant it was going to be true. (It doesn’t.) “I had a lot to tell about my feelings for music and my feeling for what I brought to the table,” she continues. But with her current husband, Dawes frontman Taylor Goldsmith, and Mike Viola, who produced her last record, Amanda Leigh from 2009, by her side, she found her way back to the studio. And this time she would do it differently.

“It was a mandate from: I want to make a pop record on my own terms,” ​​says Moore. The times when she sang on Silver Landings were long gone when she thought when she was 15 that she was making music, but she only occupied places. Now, armed with a live band, Moore was ready for her sound to grow the way she did.

“I find that so many people when they are successful at a young age tend to find a way to stay in this room because this is the sound and version of themselves that the world had at that time approved, “says Goldsmith, who is a co-author and guitarist for Landings. “I find it so brave and impressive that she grows with her music. That she goes out there and makes a singer-songwriter record shows how safe the record is.”

Viola remembers the moment when Moore came to him after years and said, “It’s time to record a record.” She felt that she had lived a life more. She had a lot to say. “And much of what she had to say was very personal. On Silver Landings, she sings about her struggle to return to music in “When I Was Not Watching” (“My favorite version of me disappeared through longer days and shorter years”) and learns to put myself first in “Forgiveness” (“I wanted to be good enough for you until I wasn’t good enough for myself”).

“For me it was like:” What good is it to take this picture if I’m not honest? “Says Moore.” I have to selfishly deal with my own life and my decisions and find catharsis. It’s really the silver lining in what has happened in the last 10 years of my life since I made music. “

It is easy to see the 15 year old who entered the music scene over 20 years ago. She still has a smile that makes everyone feel like she’s her best friend and the kind of general optimism you’d expect from a teenager but refreshing for an adult. And if her sparkling pink eyeshadow says something, she’s still mandy, just another mandy.

“I had to go through all of this – to get where I am today,” she says. “It informs everything.” But this is not an album about how rough life can be. It is the opposite of what she wants to sing about. “I’ve written a lot of songs about some of the more turbulent years, but I’ve been hesitant to release anything because this record was a way to get back on the street and I don’t want to go on stage and sing about it every night I want to don’t think about it anymore. That is in the rearview mirror. I sit in the driver’s seat and just look forward to it. “Just don’t expect her to drive around in a light green beetle.

A version of this article will appear in the new edition of Entertainment Weekly, on Friday’s stand, or right here. Don’t forget to subscribe to more exclusive interviews and photos only in EW.

