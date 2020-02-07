At that point, we heard that Mandalorian Season 2 will be released in October. For some, this is an endless wait, for others, it is enough time to let the rumors and ideas of what flow spell out in ways that may make sense and migrate to the stratosphere as the People are starting to think about the many different ways Mando could try to find Baby Yoda, excuse me, the child’s home planet and his people. That alone will be hard to accept for some, since the secret of where Yoda comes from and who his people were or are has long been a well-kept secret, or rather something that George Lucas was just not finishing when he did Figure made. Wouldn’t it be just a kick in the head when someone heard from Lucas that he hadn’t found the time or the need to create a way to come up with Yoda? The Jedi Master has a backstory that many people don’t know about, but it has very little to do with the tiny user of the green power in The Mandalorian, except that they are obviously of the same kind and could have come from the same place. I say “could have done” because it is not uncommon for species to move up and down the galaxy when it is deemed necessary to avoid extinction or any other massive problem that threatens them.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6DF0X84iOwk [/ embed]

But while Baby Yoda is a big and very important element for the next season, there is also the thought that Moff Gideon Mando will be on his heels since he has a personal account with the warrior and more than that, he has a serious one Advantage on his side with the Darksaber in his possession. Just in case there are still people who don’t know what the dark saber is, it’s basically a lightsaber with a dark, ebony-colored blade that has the same characteristics as the weapon class to which it belongs , The difference is that the Darksaber has owned Mandalorian for a very long time and was a kind of price within the Star Wars franchise during its existence. Given that it is in the hands of an empire, there is no doubt that it will be an important factor that has been evolving five years after the Jedi returned. It will be interesting to see if Mando, who, like all Mandalorians, very distrusts all Force users, will come across hidden Sith or Jedi that could arise after learning that the Empire is gone. On the whole, it would be nice to see if there are any links to the films and if there is something that comes up and creates another spin-off that could convince.

Another element that could be great to see if those in charge are ready to add a few well-known characters that could possibly satisfy the fans even more, considering that with just enough appearances, the show could be a new one could cheer up height and continue to keep people on board with the idea. It’s hard to say whether we’ll see more Mandalorians, as the concept trailer shows, since a large number of them were killed by the end of season one, and the armorsmith and Mando were the only ones left. It will be interesting to see whether surviving Mandalorians are friendly or hostile when they learn that Mando has foregone a bounty and taken the individual he was supposed to deliver. After all, the honor of the guild and the Mandalorians is a pretty important thing not to mess with.

Another question, however, is that we’re not going to see any more characters from season one, as people are already hoping we’ll see more of Gina Carano than Cara Dune because she was absolutely awesome. It would also be nice to see Carl Weathers and even the armorsmith again, but at this point few details seem to exist. What has been said is that the show could possibly have five seasons before it ends, which would not be terrible, as there would be plenty of time for The Mandalorian to explore more than one story arc and hopefully pay attention to and end things at a high point leave a lot to see when it comes to Disney +. If you remember a month or two ago, the thought was that people would leave the streaming network after the Mandalorian finale, but as you’ve seen lately, the website is doing as well as it’s done millions of subscribers See what the big deal is about.