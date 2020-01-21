Manchester's Curry Mile is one of the best experiences on the Brit bucket list

advertisement

Manchester’s famous Curry Mile has been voted one of the best British experiences in Britain.

The Curry Mile – the nickname for the route on Wilmslow Road that runs through Rusholme, is famous for its abundance of high-quality Indian restaurants.

Indeed, it has the largest concentration of Asian restaurants in one place across the UK.

With over 70 different outlets, it is considered the best place in the country to get a curry.

It is therefore not surprising that it is firmly on the list of things that the British want to experience before they make the difference.

Research by Travelodge found that 53% of British adults took a New Year’s decision to introduce a British bucket list in 2020.

The budget hotel company has now introduced the experiences that have proven to be the most popular among aspiring adventurers. Many of the other items on the list are also in close proximity to Manchester.

Because the Peak District is on our doorstep (# 7), the Lake District is a short drive away (# 8 and 36) and North Wales is a popular day trip destination (# 19 and 47), it’s easy to get a head start on completing the list.

Not to mention that the Flying Scotsman will travel to Greater Manchester later this year (# 15) and we can visit countless traditional country pubs on Sunday lunchtime (# 48).

Activities in Greater Manchester

Take a look at the UK’s most popular experiences:

Top 50 UK Bucket List experiences

See the northern lights Take a trip on the Jacobite (Fort William to Mallaig) Afternoon tea at the Ritz Experience the summer solstice in Stonehenge Discover the Scottish Highlands Visit the Code Breakers at Bletchley Park Explore the Peak District Take a Ravenglass & Eskdale train tour to explore the Lake District Discover the Yorkshire Dales Whale watching on the Isle of Mull Dinner at Gordon Ramsay’s Michelin starred restaurant Explore the Shetland Islands Go to Hadrian’s wall Visit the Edinburgh Tattoo Festival Take a trip with the Flying Scotsman Have a cream tea in Devon Explore the Emerald Island Visit the Proms at the Royal Albert Hall Take a trip on the Snowdon Mountain Train Eat pies in Cornwall See London from the London Eye Discover the magical forest in Scotland Climb Ben Nevis Visit the Giants at the Giant’s Causeway Dolphin watching in Dorset Eat a curry on the Curry Mile in Manchester Visit Edinburgh Castle Take a sleep train from London to Edinburgh Visit Canterbury Cathedral Take a tour of the Houses of Parliament See Nessie at Loch Ness Eat Scouse in Liverpool Take a tour of an English vineyard Discover Westminster Abbey Take part in the Wimbledon final Take a boat trip on Lake Windermere Discover the Jura coast See the Grand National in Aintree Visit the Isle of Wight Explore the villages of Cotswold Visit the Cheddar Gorge Discover the Shetland Forest Drink really crispy in Somerset Take the ferry across the Mersey River Go to Glastonbury Eat Haggis in Scotland Experience Velocity 2, Zipworld Penrhyn Quarry – the fastest zip ride in the world Have lunch in a traditional British country pub on Sundays Discover Buckingham Palace Eat fish and chips at Land’s End

