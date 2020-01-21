Manchester's Curry Mile is one of the best experiences on the Brit bucket list
Manchester’s famous Curry Mile has been voted one of the best British experiences in Britain.

The Curry Mile – the nickname for the route on Wilmslow Road that runs through Rusholme, is famous for its abundance of high-quality Indian restaurants.

Indeed, it has the largest concentration of Asian restaurants in one place across the UK.

With over 70 different outlets, it is considered the best place in the country to get a curry.

It is therefore not surprising that it is firmly on the list of things that the British want to experience before they make the difference.

Research by Travelodge found that 53% of British adults took a New Year’s decision to introduce a British bucket list in 2020.

The budget hotel company has now introduced the experiences that have proven to be the most popular among aspiring adventurers. Many of the other items on the list are also in close proximity to Manchester.

Because the Peak District is on our doorstep (# 7), the Lake District is a short drive away (# 8 and 36) and North Wales is a popular day trip destination (# 19 and 47), it’s easy to get a head start on completing the list.

Not to mention that the Flying Scotsman will travel to Greater Manchester later this year (# 15) and we can visit countless traditional country pubs on Sunday lunchtime (# 48).

Activities in Greater Manchester

Take a look at the UK’s most popular experiences:

Top 50 UK Bucket List experiences

  1. See the northern lights
  2. Take a trip on the Jacobite (Fort William to Mallaig)
  3. Afternoon tea at the Ritz
  4. Experience the summer solstice in Stonehenge
  5. Discover the Scottish Highlands
  6. Visit the Code Breakers at Bletchley Park
  7. Explore the Peak District
  8. Take a Ravenglass & Eskdale train tour to explore the Lake District
  9. Discover the Yorkshire Dales
  10. Whale watching on the Isle of Mull
  11. Dinner at Gordon Ramsay’s Michelin starred restaurant
  12. Explore the Shetland Islands
  13. Go to Hadrian’s wall
  14. Visit the Edinburgh Tattoo Festival
  15. Take a trip with the Flying Scotsman
  16. Have a cream tea in Devon
  17. Explore the Emerald Island
  18. Visit the Proms at the Royal Albert Hall
  19. Take a trip on the Snowdon Mountain Train
  20. Eat pies in Cornwall
  21. See London from the London Eye
  22. Discover the magical forest in Scotland
  23. Climb Ben Nevis
  24. Visit the Giants at the Giant’s Causeway
  25. Dolphin watching in Dorset
  26. Eat a curry on the Curry Mile in Manchester
  27. Visit Edinburgh Castle
  28. Take a sleep train from London to Edinburgh
  29. Visit Canterbury Cathedral
  30. Take a tour of the Houses of Parliament
  31. See Nessie at Loch Ness
  32. Eat Scouse in Liverpool
  33. Take a tour of an English vineyard
  34. Discover Westminster Abbey
  35. Take part in the Wimbledon final
  36. Take a boat trip on Lake Windermere
  37. Discover the Jura coast
  38. See the Grand National in Aintree
  39. Visit the Isle of Wight
  40. Explore the villages of Cotswold
  41. Visit the Cheddar Gorge
  42. Discover the Shetland Forest
  43. Drink really crispy in Somerset
  44. Take the ferry across the Mersey River
  45. Go to Glastonbury
  46. Eat Haggis in Scotland
  47. Experience Velocity 2, Zipworld Penrhyn Quarry – the fastest zip ride in the world
  48. Have lunch in a traditional British country pub on Sundays
  49. Discover Buckingham Palace
  50. Eat fish and chips at Land’s End

