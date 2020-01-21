Manchester United charged by FA for incident during the Liverpool defeat

advertisement

Manchester United has been sued by the Football Association for not behaving in an orderly fashion during their Premier League defeat to Liverpool on Sunday.

The United players surrounded referee Craig Pawson halfway through the opening period after Virgil Van Dijk challenged David De Gea.

Roberto Firmino then scored, but his goal was interrupted after a VAR assessment of Van Dijk’s clash with United’s goalkeeper.

(2/2) It is claimed that the club failed to ensure that its players behaved in an orderly fashion during the 26th minute of the Premier League match against Liverpool FC on Sunday (1/19/20) .

Manchester United FC has until Thursday (23/1/20) to give a response.

– FA spokesperson (@FAspokesperson) January 21, 2020

A statement from the FA stated: “Manchester United FC has been accused of a breach of FA rule E20 (a).

“It is claimed that the club failed to ensure that its players behaved in an orderly fashion during the 26th minute of the Premier League match against Liverpool FC on Sunday (1/19/20).” Roberto Firmino was refused by VAR (Martin Rickett / VADER)

De Gea dropped the ball after Van Dijk’s challenge. United failed to clear their lines, while Firmino seemed to double Liverpool’s advantage with Anfield.

A furious De Gea led United’s protests and rushed to Pawson to vent his frustration. The Spaniard, who was booked for his actions, was accompanied by some of his teammates in surrounding the referee.

A VAR assessment of the incident that De Gea had fouled and Firmino’s goal was rejected, but Liverpool still won the match 2-0 and extended their lead over Manchester City to 16 points.

