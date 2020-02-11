Manchester United has requested to add a 1,500 seat rail seat block at Old Trafford.

The club has asked the Trafford Safety Advisory Group (SAG) for permission to use the safer standing system. This could be in operation by the end of this season.

After a multi-month review of the option and a consultation starting in September last year, it is planned to bring the firm to the Northeastern quadrant of Old Trafford.

The seats allow people to stand against a barrier when watching games, and this is said to improve safety.

The club is still waiting for a response from Trafford SAG, which includes representatives from the Council, police and fire departments, to see if the proposals are given the green light.

In a log of a fan forum on Friday, January 31, a Manchester United spokesman said: “As previously reported, clubs are in principle advocating seating in parts of Old Trafford.

Continue reading

Related articles

Continue reading

Related articles

“We recently carried out a study on the feasibility of a rail test in the stadium.

“In December 2019, the local security advisory group received a formal proposal to request a trial in a small section of the stadium (up to 1,500 seats in the northeast quadrant).

“We are convinced that the introduction of seat rails will improve the safety of spectators in areas of the stadium where, as with other clubs, we have seen examples of persistent standing.

Standing securely is the generic term for a mechanism built into a stadium that allows spectators to either stand or sit, depending on the installation.

The most common form is the rail seating. This consists of folding seats, which are incorporated into a robust metal frame that forms a waist-high rail for the spectators in the row behind.

The seats can be blocked if the event requires seats or if the spectators are allowed to stand in this room.

“The SAG committee is reviewing the application. This is not an automatic approval process. We will discuss the proposal in detail with the responsible authorities and work through their conformity and verification procedures.

“We will provide an update as soon as we receive more information or a decision.”

With a change in guidelines, clubs can now install seats with barriers in their stadiums if they have persistent standing problems.

Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers (Wolves) have already installed seating with railing in their stadiums, and Manchester United is believed to have been in discussions with these clubs to learn more about the processes involved.

Jon Darch, representative of the Safe Standing campaign group, told the BBC: “It is fantastic news that the world’s most famous club is trying to improve viewer safety in this way.”

Reputation in the top two divisions became illegal after the 1989 Hillsborough disaster Taylor report.

A Trafford Council spokesman said: “The Trafford Council has received a request from Manchester United for trial seating at Old Trafford Stadium. We are currently in discussions with the club about the proposal. “