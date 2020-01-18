advertisement

On “Unaccommodating”, the second title of his new album “Music to Be Murdered By”, Eminem alludes to the bombings in the Manchester Arena, which killed 22 people at a concert in Ariana Grande in 2017. on the game / As if I was waiting outside an Ariana Grande concert. “

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham condemned the texts in a statement to the BBC. “This is unnecessarily hurtful and deeply disrespectful to families and all those affected,” said Mayor Bunham.

Pitchfork has contacted Andy Burnham representatives. A representative of Eminem was not available for comment.

advertisement

Eminem already referred to the bomb attack on Manchester in his “Kick Off” freestyle in 2018. He raved about a “suicide bomber who is singing her last song of the evening”.

After the May 2017 attack, Eminem encouraged his fans to donate to the British Red Cross for the families of the victims of the bombing. The Manchester City Council thanked him for his efforts.

advertisement