advertisement

A Manchester man was “ruthlessly” gunned down after being lured to Liverpool to buy a car, the prosecutor said.

21-year-old Miguel Reynolds was shot dead after he and a friend who drove him down the M62 were allegedly robbed at gunpoint in the Netherton neighborhood.

advertisement

Upon arriving in Liverpool, “no doubt” Reynolds and his friend were asked to hand over about £ 2,000 in cash and return to Manchester, the prosecutor said.

“Unfortunately and tragically, Miguel Reynolds decided that he would not simply return to Manchester,” prosecutor Ian Unsworth QC told the jury.

Liverpool Crown Court heard that Mr. Reynolds, formerly of Whalley Range and Moss Side, started tracking his suspected robbers.

Police at the crime scene in Netherton

(Image: Liverpool Echo)

One shot was fired and missed during the pursuit, but another shot hit his neck.

He was pronounced dead on June 7, 2018 at 9:14 p.m.

Seven men are charged with murder.

Kyle Sanders, Liam Watson, Joseph McKeever, Paul Blackhurst, James Harrison, Jake Mawhinney and Dale Avery all pleaded not guilty.

A woman, Emma Kirby, is also brought to justice for assisting a perpetrator.

Mr. Unsworth opened the case to the prosecution and said to the jury: “One evening in the summer of 2018, a young man from Manchester, aged just 21, was shot and killed in a residential area of ​​Netherton, Liverpool.

“His life was cut short by a member of a group of Liverpool men who ruthlessly planned to rob him and threaten him with a firearm.

“When he started the persecution, he received no mercy and was shot at close range.”

The jury heard that there was a telephone contact between Mr. Sanders and another man who knew both the Liverpool and Manchester groups and acted as a bridge between them.

Mr. Reynolds and his friend should go to an address on Marie Curie Avenue in Netherton.

Miguel Reynolds

(Image: Merseyside Police)

There they parked near some locked garages where a man told the couple that they were “waiting for the keys”, which the indictment called “trick”.

Prosecutors allege that Watson put the gun on the thigh of a friend of Reynolds’ s before requesting money from Reynolds.

He handed over about £ 2,000 and they were told to go back to Manchester, the court heard.

The two got back into their car and drove a short distance, but without warning Mr. Reynolds jumped out of the car and ran after the men.

A shot was fired that failed.

Shortly thereafter, the group split and Mr. Reynolds was chasing Mr. Watson, as the jury heard.

The prosecutor said Mr. Watson climbed over a fence into a community garden.

Mr. Reynolds did not climb over the fence and was shot a moment later.

A neighbor who witnessed the shootout called 999 and said to the operator, “I think the boy is badly injured, he doesn’t move.

“He lies face down on the floor.”

When asked why she thought the man had been shot, the witness added, “Well, the guy who jumped over the fence with him had a gun in his hand.

“I saw him point the gun at the guy I heard and the guy just ran.”

After Mr. Reynolds’ death, there was a “wall of silence” about who was responsible for the shootout, Mr. Unsworth said.

“The case for the indictment is that the seven male defendants in the dock were part of a conspiracy to carry out the armed robbery and were subsequently a party to the murder,” he told the jury.

“Of course, only one pulled the trigger and shot Miguel Reynolds in such a ruthless manner.

“He knows who he is. He refuses to say it.

“The others who were all involved in the conspiracy to carry out the armed robbery all know who it is. They refuse to say so.

“Even now, 18 months after this attack, there is a wall of silence around them.

“The group held on at the time and, as you may think, they are now.”

The prosecution’s allegation that Mr. Sanders played a key role in the incident and helped organize Mr. Reynolds’ trip to Liverpool.

They claim that Mr. Watson was the man who pulled the trigger and shot Mr. Reynolds.

Seven men are charged with murder at Liverpool Crown Court

(Image: Liverpool Echo)

The jury was informed that the prosecutor said that McKeever, Blackhurst, Harrison and Mawhinney played “active roles on the ground”.

The prosecution also claims that Mr. Avery approved his home on Marie Curie Avenue as a “weapon store” for a Glock pistol and a shotgun.

They say that Ms. Kirby helped a perpetrator by texting Mr. Sanders about police activities and saying that her partner Mr. Avery allegedly brought a Mr. Watson bike to her home.

After the alleged murder, six men “regrouped” on site, and four of them met in a pub a short time later.

“It is remarkable that they all knew where to go,” Unsworth said.

“If one of them was shocked or surprised when a loaded weapon was made and fired, he didn’t show it.

“The ties that held these men together were close. They remain close now.”

Mr Sanders, 21, from Charles Best Green, Bootle; Mr. Watson, 31, from Litherland Park, Litherland; Mr. McKeever, 28, of Howard Florey Avenue, Bootle; Mr. Blackhurst, 26, from Cumpsty Road, Litherland; Mr. Harrison, 22, from Kirkstone Road North, Litherland; Mr. Mawhinney, 20, Royton Road, Waterloo; 25-year-old Avery from Marie Curie Avenue in Netherton denies all four offenses.

They have all been charged with murder, conspiracy to rob, possession of a prohibited firearm and possession of prohibited ammunition.

Ms. Kirby, 21, formerly Marie Curie Avenue, Netherton, denies the support of a perpetrator.

The process continues.

advertisement