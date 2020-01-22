Manchester could soon introduce stricter firework regulations - the loudest ones being prohibited for the public

advertisement

The government should ban the loudest fireworks that are sold to the public, the Manchester City Council said, as they want to introduce stricter rules for pyrotechnics in the city.

Some councilors also say that they want to see more publicity advertising in the community so that residents can take further precautions for their pets and vulnerable people.

A proposal that proposes stricter rules will be discussed at next week’s assembly.

It says: “Fireworks are used by people all year round to mark various events. While they can bring joy to some people, they can cause significant problems and fears to other people and animals. “

The proposal was made by the West Didsbury City Council, Liberal Democrat Greg Stanton, and supported by councils representing East Didsbury, Charlestown, Rusholme, Baguley and Gorton.

Manchester celebrates the beginning of 2020

It is said that local suppliers should be encouraged to keep quieter fireworks in stock for private displays.

And city hall chiefs should write to the government asking them to pass laws that limit the maximum noise level of fireworks that are sold to the public for private use.

Current legislation prohibits the sale of fireworks over 120 decibels. But the council proposal says to cut to 90 dB.

A campaign to raise awareness of the effects of fireworks on the well-being of animals and vulnerable people is also called for – including measures that can be taken to reduce risk.

And it is said that the city’s attorney should investigate the powers that the city council has to promote its public advertisements, on the grounds that this would allow residents to take precautions for their animals and vulnerable people.

