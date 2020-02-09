Pep Guardiola claims not to have given much thought to whether the Manchester City team could be revised in the summer.

City is expected to make some changes for the next season after a disappointing title fight in the Premier League.

Guardiola’s side, who started the season hoping for their third straight win, are 22 points behind the current leaders Liverpool. Pep Guardiola, manager of Manchester City, still has to think about his summer plans (Martin Rickett / PA).

Guardiola said: “I don’t know. I have an idea, but not even contact because I’m not too ready to think about it during the season.

“Of course we have to do something because David (Silva) is going and in some positions we will do it, but I don’t know how many or how much because the market is always difficult and there are still two or three months and two or three months can change a lot of things.

“There are still incredibly beautiful things to fight for. We’re two or three weeks away from the final to win another title, and we have the FA Cup, the league to take second place and to fight for the qualification for the Champions League next season, and two big games against Real Madrid. “

⏮⏮⏮ @ aguerosergiokun’s penalty proved the difference when we last played the Hammers in Etihad …

Man #ManCity pic.twitter.com/S4MfhihVhu

– Manchester City (@ManCity) February 8, 2020

Guardiola’s own long-term future is unclear. The Spaniard will not be signed until the end of next season and there has been speculation that he could leave earlier.

Guardiola insists, however, that his situation will have little impact on players when considering whether to join City or not.

He said: “That is not the only reason why they come here – because I am here. We were in contact with others who did not come when I was here.

“I think the club is big enough and good enough to be attractive to players who want to play the way we do, or they watch TV and see each other and we played against them.

A look at the # MCIWHU program of tomorrow! 📖

Man #ManCity pic.twitter.com/qCcLUJ7EUz

– Manchester City (@ManCity) February 8, 2020

“They will still want to come for economic reasons or because they only want to play for the city. I think Man City is not a bad solution for players.

“The club was stable and was moving forward before I came here. I’m not the reason why – the club is good enough and we need players who believe they can help us. “

Host West Ham on Sunday at the Etihad Stadium. Raheem Sterling has a thigh injury and Oleksandr Zinchenko is suspended.

Benjamin Mendy and John Stones, who both missed the last four games, were in training.