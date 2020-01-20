advertisement

DELIVERED

A Holden Commodore SSV Redline, with a 6.2-liter supercharged V8 engine, similar to that in the middle of the successful fight from Porirua man Anthony Wilson for a refund.

A Kiwi man won his case for a refund after he complained that his Holden V8 was too loud.

advertisement

Anthony Wilson bought the four-year-old Holden Commodore VF2 SS-V Redline 6.2L from Value Motors in 2019.

But he soon found something wrong with the powerful Aussie muscle car.

When he started, the V8 engine made a sound that he described as a “throat” unlike anything he heard from similar Holdens he had owned before.

READ MORE:

* Man loses bid for refund after $ 87,000 Maserati breaks within year of purchase

* Here we come in our Holden Commodore SS-V Redline, wave and toot

* Black Edition adds some color to Holden Commodore SV6

* Reimbursement ordered after $ 110,000 supercar overheated on the way home

* Feel the sound of the Holden Commodore VF II SS Redline

The noise decreased after a few minutes as the car warmed up.

He returned the vehicle to the Lower Hutt dealer shortly after purchase.

It sent the car to a Holden agent who, after consulting the manufacturer, said that engine noise was a standard working characteristic of the vehicle.

Wilson did not agree.

DAMIEN O’CARROLL

Holden Commodore SSV Redline test.

He filed his claim for reimbursement with the Motor Vehicle Disputes Tribunal because the car was not of acceptable quality under the Consumer Guarantees Act.

But it would be a winding road before he finally won a full refund of the purchase price of $ 47,995.

The Tribunal’s judgment states that Value Motors said there was nothing wrong with the vehicle based on a report from Holden service agent Brendan Foot Super site that the noise was “a normal feature” of the engine.

Michael Beaumont

A Holden Commodore SS-V during a burnout (file photo).

That finding included sending a recording to Holden New Zealand, who advised that no work was needed to correct the noise, along with checking the engine.

Wilson then enlisted the help of specialist engineer Marc Mulholland of Llama Engineering, who had a lot of experience with the engines from the General Motors LS series that were used in the Holden.

Mulholland reported that the engine had a high piston stroke, with one extremely loud piston.

DAMIEN O’CARROLL

Look and listen: a bit of a sound-off between the old Holden Commodore SS-V Redline V8 and the new VXR V6.

Piston folding is where the piston swings sideways in the cylinder and hits the walls, as opposed to simply moving up and down as desired.

When driving with the engine light loaded, the car was “unacceptably loud,” Mulholland said.

He warned Wilson not to drive the car in its current state and wrote a report that the gun stroke level damaged the engine.

Michael Beaumont

A Holden Commodore SS-V (file photo).

Mulholland later provided evidence in support of Wilson at the Tribunal hearing.

Finding out which cylinder made the noise would require at least a simple rebuild of the engine, which costs thousands, or in the worst case a complete demolition and rebuild, costs $ 11,000, he said.

In response, Value Motors produced a report from Karl Pemberton, a car engineer at Auto Assess.

DAVID LINKLATER

We drive our new Commodore VXR 1500 km from Alexandra to Auckland.

Pemberton said there were no indications of mechanical malfunctions and therefore no repairs were needed.

Piston blow to that type V8 engine was “extremely common,” he said.

However, one judge of the Tribunal said that, after listening to the recording of the engine, he clearly struck a piston case.

DAMIEN O’CARROLL / STUFF

Holden has launched diesel versions of its Equinox medium SUV and Commodore liftback and car.

In his experience, the noise gave cause for concern about the life of the engine, because pistons were more likely to crack when they made such a noise.

After further testing by Mulholland after the hearing, he said he had no confidence in the life of the engine.

Judge Jason McHerron of the tribunal said that he and the assessor chose the Mulhollands evidence over Pemberton’s and the earlier assessment at Brendan Foot Super site commissioned by the dealer.

“I accept Mr. Mulholland’s proof that the excessive mechanical noise undermines confidence in the service life of the engine.”

On that basis, he concluded that the car did not meet the acceptable quality guarantee in the Consumer Guarantees Act.

The Tribunal instructed Value Motors to repay the full purchase amount for the vehicle, $ 47,995, within 14 days.

advertisement