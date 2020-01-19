Man who fell off the cliff in Taranaki in critical condition

advertisement

The Taranaki Rescue Helicopter transported the man in his 20s to Waikato Hospital after falling off a cliff.

A man in his twenties who fell off a cliff while fishing north of New Plymouth was in a critical condition at Waikato Hospital on Sunday.

Emergency services were called to Pukearuhe Rd, Waiiti on Saturday before 7 a.m.

A police spokeswoman said the man was seriously injured.

The Taranaki Rescue Helicopter was called and the man was flown to Waikato Hospital, she said.

On Sunday morning, a Waikato District Health Board spokeswoman said the man was in critical condition at the ICU.

Meanwhile, the Taranaki Rescue Helicopter personnel praised the local boaties for helping the man.

Crew member Sarah Sharp said they were arriving with the intention of hoisting the man from the rocks.

“On the way, we were told that the patient was picked up by a boat and transported to White Cliffs Beach,” Sharp said.

“We landed on the beach with the help of the Waitara and Urenui voluntary fire brigades who had provided initial patient care.”

The cliffs, accessible via Pukearuhe Rd – 40 minutes north of New Plymouth, are a popular fishing spot – but are not without danger.

In 2008, enthusiastic fisherman Wayne John Parkinson fell from a cliff in that area and died.

The 26-year-old had fished with a friend and was packing when it was assumed that he had slipped in a wet spot on the edge of the cliff.

