Man who died in an accident on East Lancs Road called Mark Byrne MBE

One man who died in an accident between a car and a truck on East Lancashire Road was an MBE.

Mark Byrne MBE, 58, died Tuesday morning at 10.20 a.m. at the horror scene in Leigh.

Florin Solomon, 28, of Lansdowne Walk, Worcester, has been accused of causing death and serious injury from dangerous driving.

He has been taken into custody and will appear at Bolton Crown Court on Wednesday, February 19, 2020.

The collision occurred when a truck driven by Mr. Solomon collided with a Toyota Corolla that turned directly onto the A580.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Atherleigh Way.

Despite all efforts by paramedics, Mr. Byrne was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 56-year-old woman traveling with Mr. Byrne in a Toyota suffered serious injuries.

She stays in the hospital for treatment.

The street was closed for most of Tuesday during the investigation and has since been reopened.

