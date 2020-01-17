advertisement

Eliezer Perez

The man who was shot by Marion County’s sheriff MPs earlier this week while trying to attack her with a knife in The Villages was convicted of doing the same thing against firefighters in Miami in 2014.

The sheriff’s Billy Woods identified the attacker as a 51-year-old Eliezer Perez at a Friday afternoon press conference in which he resolutely defended the two MPs who were involved in the Tuesday night incident at Minimarkt Circle K at 8695 SE Hwy. 42 – not far from the Mulberry Grove Recreation Center.

“This was an unprovoked attack,” said Woods, adding that Perez had also been convicted of burglary and child abuse in the past. “This is the evil we face every day in law enforcement.”

A visibly upset Woods said one of the MPs “was on the verge of losing his life.” He said he was grateful that neither was injured in the attack that took place around 10:30 p.m. when they put gasoline in their patrol vehicles.

“Attacks like this only show what we experience in the law enforcement family every day,” he said. “It takes courage and dedication to the stars and the badges that we wear.”

Woods did not disclose the names of the MPs involved in the shootout, but said they were fine and provided with everything they needed to get the horrific event done. He added that the Florida law enforcement agency is still investigating the incident, which is common for law enforcement agency shots.

According to Woods, the investigators have not found a motive that Perez might have had, and he has not been able to find cases of Marion County MPs interacting with him in the past.

“It was just a senseless law enforcement attack that happens every day in this nation – not just in my county – but in that nation just because they wear a uniform,” he said. “This is something you cannot predict. This person’s age is 51. I am 52. It is about someone in her twenties and even someone in her teens. It is just unacceptable.”

Sheriff Billy Woods

Woods also issued a strict “warning” to state and federal lawmakers who supported bills to regulate how law enforcement officers can respond to deadly violence.

“I think circumstances should determine how they react,” he said. “The disappearance of a Member’s discretion to defend is as stupid an idea as I could ever imagine. Any hesitation will result in injury or death. We cannot tie your hands.”

Woods has also beaten up legislators who have supported measures to make crime easier.

“I just told you about a criminal,” he said. “If he had actually been sentenced at the time he was likely to be suspended or served, my deputies would not have been put in this situation to defend themselves.”

He added that it is important for the same leaders to understand people’s will.

“We don’t want criminals on the street so we can get into this,” he said. “That’s what I call common sense.”

Finally, Woods thanked everyone who supported his department in such a difficult time and all law enforcement officers who came to help MPs after the attack. He also asked the media a question earlier this week why a Belleview policeman responded to the incident.

“It could be the Royal Canadian Mounted Police that appears on a steed,” he said. “It makes no difference who showed up. They came to your aid.”

Florida Department of Corrections records show that Perez was released on January 1, 2017 from a medium-security state prison. On December 2, 2014, he was sentenced to five years in prison on firefighters in Miami-Dade County for three attacks. Perez was sentenced to 18 months in prison on September 14, 2007, for burglary and two cases of child abuse.

