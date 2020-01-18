Man was found several times in a West Houston apartment

advertisement

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) – Authorities are looking for the person responsible for shooting a man in his West Houston apartment on Saturday morning.

The Houston police responded to the Tanglewood Apartments at 7510 Burgoyne Road, according to an unconscious man.

Police say the man’s friends came past his apartment on Friday night, noticed that his apartment door was unlocked, and went inside.

They found the man with several gunshot wounds passed out on the floor.

Investigators believe someone went through the man’s apartment, but they are unsure if anything was taken away.

Investigators search surveillance cameras in the area for clues.

Persons with information are requested to call the Houston Police Homicide Unit at 713-308-3600.

