Man uses airport monitor to play video game - News

The monitor was used to display a map of the airport.



A man traveling from Portland International Airport was caught playing the popular Battle Royale game Apex Legends on the airport information monitor.

Around 4.30 a.m. on January 16, a man took over the monitor and started playing the game, but his session was soon interrupted by airport officials, news portal techspot.com recently reported.

The whole moment was captured on camera by a Twitter user Stefan Dietz, who shared the photo with the caption: “This man has connected his video game to one of the airport monitors.”

The tweet has been retweeted about 1000 times with mixed responses from netizens.

“The real question is how well the game performed online with the laggy WiFi connection,” one user wrote.

“I can’t believe he really thought that was a good idea,” another wrote.

According to Port of Portland spokesperson, Kama Simonds, a traveler put his Playstation 4 in a monitor with a map of the airport.

“That is clearly something that we do not want to happen because travelers need the information that we display for them,” said Simonds.

“Apparently it was a very polite and cordial interaction, a good reminder of what not to do at the airport,” Simonds added.

