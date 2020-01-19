advertisement

Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs shared his years of hair loss treatment and how teasing his friends made him become paranoid.

Giggs, one of the most awarded players in world football, announced that he had a hair transplant in 2017 and continues to have specialized procedures.

And he said it was the first time he noticed that he would lose his hair after beating Liverpool twice in 2003 in a rain-drenched Anfield.

“After the game, I was dropped off to meet my friends,” Giggs said.

“I went to the pub and expected to hear ‘well done’.

“All I got was: ‘Damn, your barnet is going, isn’t it?’

“It was like cheers boys.”

“I really got a little paranoid, especially when I knew I was going to play on TV or it would rain.

Giggs pictured last October

“If it rained, I would think I could really do without it.”

Wales manager Giggs argues that the public understands and appreciates the treatment of hair restoration less than it does today.

He turned to Craig Henton, a close friend and consultant for hair restoration, who gave him special serums and shampoos to promote hair growth on his scalp and referred him to a family doctor who was taking hormone-blocking drugs for loss.

The 46-year-old Giggs started laser therapy in 2009.

He is a partner in the MHR clinic in Knutsford, Cheshire, where he was treated with former English cricket captain Michael Vaughn and Mr. Henton.

“There wasn’t much information and there were a lot of people who judged,” said the former winger when United faced Liverpool in the Premier League today.

“I didn’t want to talk about it while I was playing.

With David Beckham in 1997

“I didn’t just notice the difference on TV. Other people commented on it. ‘Did you do anything, did you have a hair transplant?’ because everyone was talking about hair transplants.

“But I didn’t.

“The original treatment worked well. But I felt it needed a little boost. It was something I thought it could help me with.”

“I’ve known Craig for a long time, so I trusted him.

“First of all, I knew that I was given the right information. I asked him as much as I could. All questions in my head were answered and it was really easy.

“You numb the areas where you will feel it. In the meantime, you are awake and cannot really feel anything.

The United legend revealed that he had a hair transplant in 2017

“You have no scars, but a few cuts in the back of your head. You wake up in the morning, there is a little blood on your pillow for a few days and then it works. It really is. No pain afterwards.

“You take a picture of the area where the work was done every month and then you can see real progress.

“I’m very happy with it. The only negative I have is that I didn’t do it earlier.

“It is becoming more popular and accepted by the public.

“There is growing interest among men to feel better and look better.”

Ryan Giggs made his Manchester United debut in 1991 and broke Sir Bobby Charlton’s record in 2011.

He was appointed player trainer at Old Trafford in July 2013 and left the club after Jose Mourinho’s arrival in summer 2016.

