Man traveling to Houston accused of stealing car with child, woman inside

A mother and child experienced a terrible moment when a man on a flight to Houston reportedly ran over the family car while they were still inside.

Surveillance video from an airport near Fort Myers, Florida shows the suspect fleeing security after a woman caught him stealing from her purse.

The suspect then ran into the departure area, where a family got into their car. The father tried to hold on to the car door, but fell. The video shows the moment when the mother managed to jump into the car with her child.

The 36-year-old suspect, identified as Addi Maqableh, later stopped and let the mother and child go.

He was soon arrested and charged with, among other things, kidnapping, battery and robbery. Maqableh remains in Florida with a $ 175,000 bond.

