An Arab man stands in front of the Sharjah Misdemeanor Court for allegedly throwing chili powder into his wife’s eyes because she accidentally added sugar to the rice instead of salt. He was also accused of abusing and assaulting his wife.

In her police complaint, the woman said that her husband had caused serious eye damage that could have blinded her.

During the trial, she claimed that she lost focus due to excessive stress in her daily work cooking rice and added sugar because she thought it was salt. She didn’t notice her mistake until her husband tried the rice and started yelling at it, calling her “stupid”. He also accused her of trying to “poison” him. The woman told the court that he had shouted at her and said that he had never felt happy in his life since he married her.

She said she was shocked when he was abused for a “trivial reason” and shot back at her husband, saying that she “endured 12 years of misery” while she was with him. Then the angry man slapped her face, went into the kitchen, mixed salt with chili powder and threw it into her eyes. She said she felt a burning sensation in her eyes and rinsed it with water, but it didn’t help. The woman then rushed to the hospital. The medical report showed that one of her eyes was damaged.

The hearing was postponed to the next month.

Afkar Abdullah