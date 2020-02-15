A man was hospitalized with serious injuries after stumbling through the streets of Manchester with blood.

The police were called to King Street on Friday night to report a possible robbery.

There were several large pools of blood on the sidewalk in front of All Bar One.

These were taped up along with nearby Sussex Street while coroners examined the scene.

Witnesses reported seeing a man “slashed face” approaching the bar, apparently telling drinkers to stay inside while the police were taking care of what was going on.

GMP has since confirmed that a man has been hospitalized, but was believed to have been injured himself.

Officials are not looking for anyone in connection with the incident and the man is receiving professional support.

A GMP spokesman said: “Shortly after 5.45pm on Friday, police were called to King Street in Manchester city center to report a possible robbery.

“Officers took part and found a man nearby with serious facial injuries.

“The man was taken to the hospital for treatment for injuries that are not believed to be life threatening.

“Further investigations have now confirmed that nobody else was involved in the incident and that no robbery took place.

“The man stays in the hospital for treatment and is supported by specialist agencies.”