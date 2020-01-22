advertisement

SUFFOLK, Va. – The police are currently investigating a shooting in which one person was injured on Wednesday.

Around 12:52 pm the police were informed of a shooting near Hall Avenue. Police say an adult male victim was found when they arrived on the scene.

The victim received medical emergency assessment and treatment by Suffolk Fire & Rescue personnel and was transported over ground to a local hospital with what is considered non-life threatening injuries.

No further information is currently available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Suffolk Police or Suffolk Crime Line.

With your tip you can qualify for a cash reward of up to $ 1,000.

