Two women with gunshot wounds in Suffolk, investigation by the police
advertisement

Police car with emphasis on siren lights. Beautiful siren lights activated with full mission activity. Policemen with patrol car in intervention operation at crime scene. Emergency lighting flashes on patrol car.

Police car with emphasis on siren lights. Beautiful siren lights activated with full mission activity. Policemen with patrol car in intervention operation at crime scene. Emergency lighting flashes on patrol car.

SUFFOLK, Va. – The police are currently investigating a shooting in which one person was injured on Wednesday.

advertisement

Around 12:52 pm the police were informed of a shooting near Hall Avenue. Police say an adult male victim was found when they arrived on the scene.

The victim received medical emergency assessment and treatment by Suffolk Fire & Rescue personnel and was transported over ground to a local hospital with what is considered non-life threatening injuries.

No further information is currently available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Suffolk Police or Suffolk Crime Line.

With your tip you can qualify for a cash reward of up to $ 1,000.

36.726366
-76.582870

. [TagsToTranslate] news

advertisement

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR