Man stops potential burglar at gunpoint in NorCal's house

LODI, California. – A potential burglar was recently surprised when he entered a woman’s apartment in downtown Northern California.

The woman was not at home, but her boyfriend was and when he saw a man he didn’t know, he pulled out his gun.

“I just think it is a really important lesson to lock your doors even when you are at home,” said Colleen Brown, whose Lodi house was broken into.

The surveillance video shows the suspect jumping over Brown’s rear fence and crawling up the stairs right next to her barking dogs.

“I came right past them, don’t worry. I haven’t even stopped at the dogs, “said Brown.

Brown said she thinks he stayed low so the people walking in the alley wouldn’t see him – but the suspect never expected anyone to be inside.

Ed Pawlowski was drinking a cup of coffee in the kitchen when the man entered the house.

“I heard the door open and expected it to be,” said Pawlowski. “Looked back at my cell phone and when I looked up, this guy came in the door and closed it very quietly behind him. And I asked him what he was doing here. “

Pawlowski described the man as shocked and said that since he had a concealed passport, he pulled his gun. But he didn’t shoot.

“He put his hands together and prayed not to shoot him. And I said, “I’m not going to shoot you, what are you doing here?” Pawlowski recalled.

The man said he was being hunted, Pawlowski said.

“If you come in the door like this, you don’t sneak into a door. You run through a door if someone is chasing you,” said Pavlovsky.

Then Pavlovsky asked the man to leave. The video shows the suspect who casually walks out behind him with Pawlowski and still holds his gun in his hand.

It is still not clear what the man’s intentions were, but Brown said that there was usually no one at home at the time. She works at Beauty of the Beast Pet Grooming downstairs and now all she can think about is what if.

“What if he hadn’t gone to dinner? What if this guy was watching me? What if I had entered him?” Brown asked.

Pavlovsky said he followed the suspect into the alley and watched him go. Brown and Pawlowski have now filed a police report and the Lodi police want to question the man.

“If you recognize him, be sure to drop him off because I don’t think about watching the video. I don’t think he’s doing anything like this for the first time,” said Pawlowski.

Pavlovsky said he was glad that he was able to stay cool in the situation and that he was home and armed when the man entered the apartment.

