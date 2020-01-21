advertisement

One man was seriously injured – and another stabbed – while detectives spoke of a “violent incident” on a street.

Four men, including one with stab wounds, were arrested.

advertisement

The victim, aged 20, was hospitalized with serious head injuries.

Police in Bolton said his injuries were not life threatening.

Police officers are now appealing to the public to help in the serious attack.

Officials were called on Monday at 3 a.m. to the intersection of Clarendon Road and Hind Street in the Tonge Fold area of ​​Bolton.

Officers appeal to witnesses

(Image: MEN)

A GMP statement said: “Officials arrived at the scene and a man over the age of 20 was hospitalized with serious head injuries.

“The injuries are not considered life threatening.

Read more about the latest top stories

“Four men – two 23, one 26 and one 32 – were arrested on suspicion of assault.

“They all remain in custody.”

We now have our own Facebook page that offers you the latest news, events and community news in Bolton.

To stay up to date on what’s going on in Bolton and participate in the discussion, follow the page here.

Reporter Tom George reports on everything Bolton has to offer for the Manchester Evening News. You can follow him here on Twitter.

Police said one of the detained men “received a number of stab wounds that are not believed to be life-threatening.”

The inquiries continue

(Image: MEN)

He was taken to the hospital for treatment before being detained.

Bolton GMP District Detective Inspector Andy Fallows appealed to a witness and said the investigation would continue.

Continue reading

Related articles

Continue reading

Related articles

He said: “This was a violent incident that left a man with serious injuries in the hospital.

“Although we have been arrested, our investigation is still very long and I would like to ask anyone who has seen something or who has information that could help our investigation to contact our officers.”

Call the police on 0161 856 5757 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

advertisement