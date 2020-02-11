SAN DIEGO – A Mexican citizen who pointed a loaded pistol at a US border guard was sentenced to nearly 14 years in prison on Monday in San Diego.

Guadalajara’s 62-year-old Hector Rodriguez-Chavez received a 141-month prison sentence in November 2018 for pointing the semi-automatic pistol at an agent approaching a remote area about three miles east of Otay Mesa’s port of entry. The agent could wrestle the gun from his hands.

US District Judge Gonzalo Curiel sentenced the defendant to another two years in prison for violating the provisions of his supervised release, which resulted from a 2014 conviction for illegal re-entry after his deportation, according to the U.S. Attorney General.

Aaron M. Heitke, chief patrol agent for the San Diego sector of the US Border Patrol, said he was “pleased with this sentence”.

“Every day our agents go home safely is a good day. Border guards risk their lives every day and protect America. The agent’s quick thinking prevented any bloodshed in this case, ”said Heitke.

