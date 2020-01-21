Man sentenced to death for murdering the McStay family

advertisement

SAN BERNARDINO, California. – The man convicted of murdering a Fallbrook family and burying their bodies in the desert was brought to court on Tuesday for his conviction after an earlier trial was delayed.

Joseph McStay, his wife Summer and their two sons disappeared in February 2010. Their bodies were discovered in a shallow grave in the Mojave Desert in November 2013, about 160 kilometers north of their home in Fallbrook.

Charles Merritt, a former business partner of Joseph McStay, was arrested for his murders in late 2014. Prosecutors said Merritt owed Joseph McStay an estimated $ 42,000.

In June last year, a jury recommended the death penalty after finding Merritt guilty of first-degree murder.

The courtroom was full last Friday when people were waiting for a judge to deliver Merritt’s verdict. In hour-long debates, Merritt’s defense lawyer urged the judge to open a new trial and to allow new evidence and evidence regarding cell phone records.

Merritt was visibly irritated when his lawyer spoke and put his head in his hands several times. After Merritt requested a 40-minute break, his lawyer returned and said Merritt fired him.

The judge did not allow Merritt to fire his lawyer, and the court continued into the afternoon.

At around 5:00 p.m., the court denied all defense requests, including those for a new trial.

The judge planned to take a break for the night when members of the McStay family screamed in frustration and were eager to have their chance to speak.

“Joey, Summer, Gianni and Joey Jr. didn’t do anything to you. They have welcomed you into their life and home. My son Joey only helped you and your family.

“Because of your actions and the actions of others, you have destroyed the lives of many other family members and friends.

“I hope you burn in hell,” said Joseph McStay’s father when he spoke to Merritt. “But I will pray for your family and children because they are only more innocent victims to me – there are many – that you ignored or paid no attention to when you murdered my family and caused such pain and suffering, that last forever. “

