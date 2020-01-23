Man robbed at night at gunpoint in Waco | KWKT

advertisement

WACO, Texas – Waco police are looking for suspects of a major robbery that led to shots.

At approximately 11:20 p.m. Officers responded to a call from a discharged firearm in the 3100 block of North 29th.

When officers arrived, they discovered that a victim had been robbed.

The victim stated that he had just arrived home and parked his car, he noticed a white SUV and two black men left the suspicious vehicle.

One of the suspects showed a firearm and demanded the victim’s phone, keys and shoes.

The suspects fled back into the vehicle and shot one shot when leaving the scene.

Nobody was hit by gunfire.

No arrests were made.

The investigation is still ongoing.

