JOHN BISSET / STUFF

The driver is said to have driven into the police car several times.

Police abused a man who allegedly repeatedly rammed a stolen vehicle into a police car in Christchurch.

The police saw the stolen vehicle on February 14th at 10:15 p.m. on Moorhouse Ave and followed it to Fitzgerald Ave, where it turned into a driveway, a police spokeswoman said.

When the police car pulled in behind the vehicle, the driver reportedly got into the police car several times. The driver then got out of the car and began to act aggressively towards officials, the police said.

Officers used a taser and pepper spray on the man, the spokeswoman said.

The 31-year-old man was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Since then, he has been taken into custody and will appear in court on Monday, including for resistance to the police, disqualified driving, dangerous driving, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, willful damage, and non-stop, the spokeswoman said.

One police vehicle was badly damaged during the incident, while another was moderately damaged.

The police are still investigating the incident.