He also extorted cash from her.



A man was charged in the Dubai court for allegedly extorting and extorting cash from his ex-fiancee.

Court documents show that the 34-year-old Emirati man has been blackmailing his ex-fiancee via Snapchat and WhatsApp since 2016, when she became engaged to another man. He forced her to pay him Dh 20,000 after she threatened to circulate her private photos and to shame her family.

He also berated her in WhatsApp messages.

The prosecutor referred him to a trial for threats, extortion, extortion, and insult.

A complaint was lodged at the Al Qusais Police Station in December last year.

The complainant, a 25-year-old emirate, said the defendant had sent her the following messages: “Let your fiancé, otherwise I would circulate your photos.”

“He suggested to me in 2015 and we got engaged. However, we later canceled the engagement. However, we stayed in touch via phone calls.”

She told the prosecutor that when she got engaged to another man, the accused asked her to part with her new fiance and return to him. “I refused to do this. Then I received messages threatening foreign numbers.

“I even asked the defendant for advice to see who sent the messages because he was familiar with such technical matters.”

She said it was until she found out that he (the accused) was the sender of this news. She also claimed that he had given her names on WhatsApp messages.

The woman added that the accused made her pay twenty thousand Dh for not having circulated her photos.

During the police interrogation and prosecutor’s investigation, the accused admitted the charges.

The file contains copies of the relevant discussions between the two.

The trial was postponed to February 18.

