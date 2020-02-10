On Saturday at 8:41 a.m., Mendocino County Sheriff MPs received a call for a malfunction in a residential building at Block 31000 on Albion Ridge Road in Albion, the sheriff’s office said in a press release.

It has been reported that Manuel Camargo, a 31-year-old man from Albion, had an emotional crisis and destroyed the property of the 73-year-old owner.

A representative arrived on site, found the 73-year-old man and Camargo, and learned that Camargo lived on the property with the owner’s permission. Camargo became more and more excited when he observed the presence of the MP and his behavior showed a tendency towards violence against the MP, the sheriff’s office said.

Due to the circumstances, the MP spoke to Camargo for further assistance to law enforcement agencies to de-escalate his aggressive behavior.

During this time, Camargo armed himself with an ax and a metal bar and began to destroy the 73-year-old man’s shop building and motorhome. The MP continued to try to resolve the situation peacefully and unsuccessfully until a California Highway Police officer arrived at the residence.

Camargo then got on the deputy’s patrol vehicle and kicked the windshield, resulting in an estimated $ 500 damage for repairs.

The damage meant that the patrol car had to be taken out of service until it was repaired, which could take several weeks.

Immediately after the vandalism, the deputy and the CHP officer attempted to arrest Camargo and prevent further acts of vandalism. During the trial, Camargo kicked the CHP officer, who was not injured.

After the arrest, the MP found that Camargo’s 73-year-old man’s shop and motor home had been badly damaged. The damage to this property was estimated at $ 6,400.

Camargo was taken to the Mendocino County Prison where he was booked on bail of $ 15,000.