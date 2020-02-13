Posted: Feb 13, 2020 / 11:01 AM CST

/ Updated: February 13, 2020 / 11:01 a.m. CST

A man who previously claimed to have murdered his roommate has now been officially charged.

For the 27-year-old Anthony Taylor Masters-Gutierrez, the bond was set at $ 1 million.

The victim was identified as 27-year-old John Dearmontrice Mitchell from Killeen.

On Monday afternoon, Fort Hood officials told officers that a man was at the east gate of the facility and claimed to have murdered his roommate.

Officials met the man who was now identified as Masters-Gutierrez and were told where this could have happened.

When officials walked to a location on the 2300 block on Andover Drive, they found the victim in an apartment.

Masters-Gutierrez was originally held in the Killeen City Prison while the Bell District Procuratorate case was brought up for review, after which the complaint was filed.