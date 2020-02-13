Posted: Feb 13, 2020 / 11:01 AM CST
/ Updated: February 13, 2020 / 11:01 a.m. CST

A man who previously claimed to have murdered his roommate has now been officially charged.

For the 27-year-old Anthony Taylor Masters-Gutierrez, the bond was set at $ 1 million.

The victim was identified as 27-year-old John Dearmontrice Mitchell from Killeen.

On Monday afternoon, Fort Hood officials told officers that a man was at the east gate of the facility and claimed to have murdered his roommate.

Officials met the man who was now identified as Masters-Gutierrez and were told where this could have happened.

When officials walked to a location on the 2300 block on Andover Drive, they found the victim in an apartment.

Masters-Gutierrez was originally held in the Killeen City Prison while the Bell District Procuratorate case was brought up for review, after which the complaint was filed.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here