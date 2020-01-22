Man lands in court for getting the UAE driver's license after showing a fake Saudi - News

advertisement

The case dates from and before November 17, 2016. It was registered at the Al Qusais police station.



A 31-year-old man who illegally obtained a UAE driver’s license issued by the Roads and Transports Authority (RTA) after using a fake Saudi driver’s license has landed in court.

Public records show that the Emirati man has applied to the RTA to replace a fake Saudi driver’s license (which he wrongly claimed was issued by the Ministry of the Interior in Saudi Arabia) with a copy from the UAE.

The defendant has been accused of forgery of documents and the use of forged documents at the Court of First Instance. This is the second time that his case has been dealt with by the court.

He was previously convicted and sentenced to three months in prison. The court ordered that his license was seized. The judgment was later confirmed by the Dubai Court of Appeal.

During the prosecution, a 31-year-old Emirati employee said to the RTA that the suspect applied for a driver’s license on November 17, 2016. “He wanted a Saudi driver’s license that he had replaced with a local driver’s license. His application was approved and he received the UAE license.

“However, after we contacted the competent department of the Ministry of the Interior in Saudi Arabia to inform them that the defendant’s Saudi license was replaced by a Dubai license, we received a letter from that authority with the announcement that no such permit had been issued from them. “

According to that letter, the document filed by the suspect and replaced by a Dubai-issued permit was forged, “the witness told the public prosecutor.

The competent authorities were then informed and a criminal complaint was made.

The letter was used by the public prosecutor during the probe and as evidence.

The suspect is convicted on January 29.

