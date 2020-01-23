advertisement

The researchers from Harris County Sheriff's Office are working on a scene where a deceased male body was found by a passerby in the 9200 block of Antoine Drive Thursday January 23, 2020 in Houston. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted that the deceased may have been a homeless person, described as a Spanish man between 35-45 years old.

Photo: Yi-Chin Lee, staff photographer

Man killed in hit and run in NW Harris County

A man died Thursday morning in a wreck in northwest Harris County.

Delegates are investigating the crash in Antoine’s 9200 block, just south of Texas 249. The road is temporarily closed.

A passerby saw the wounded person on the ground and reported the authorities, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted.

He also said the man might be homeless.

