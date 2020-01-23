advertisement

Gregory Calvin Gaines, 37, seen here in a previous mugshot, reportedly shot at a few police officers in Houston during a traffic jam Thursday, January 23, 2020.

Photo: OnScene.TV / Texas Department of Public Safety Mugshot

Gregory Calvin Gaines, 37, seen here in a previous mugshot, reportedly shot at a few police officers in Houston during a traffic jam Thursday, January 23, 2020.

Gregory Calvin Gaines, 37, seen here in a previous mugshot, reportedly shot at a few police officers in Houston during a traffic jam Thursday, January 23, 2020.

Photo: OnScene.TV / Texas Department of Public Safety Mugshot

Man jumps out of moving car, shoots at police officers from Houston during traffic stop, chief says

A couple of police officers from Houston who pulled over a car came under fire after the armed driver had left the vehicle and started shooting at them, Chief Art Acevedo said.

The suspect, who identifies sources as 37-year-old Gregory Calvin Gaines, will be accused of severe mistreatment of a peace officer, a first-degree crime.

The officers stopped a car in front of a broken headlight at 3:15 PM Thursday in the 3900 block of Yellowstone, Acevedo said. The car turned right into a side street, when Gaines, who was driving, and his mother, who was sitting in the seat behind him, jumped out of the car according to the police.

After getting out of the car, Gaines pulled a gun and fired at the officers trying to get out of their patrol SUV, Acevedo said. Neither was hit, but the officer in the passenger seat managed to shoot back.

A bullet was later found in the driver’s headlight on the side of the SUV, Acevedo said. More officers rushed to the area and reportedly found Gaines hiding under a car a few blocks away.

Why he shot the officers is unclear, Acevedo said. He wore a few ecstasy doses, Acevedo said.

Gaines has a previous conviction for ill-treatment of ill-treatment in 2012 and an arrest for illegally carrying a weapon in 2009, although according to court reports, the weapons burden was later withdrawn. In that case, prosecutors rejected the charge and stated that they could not prove the case beyond reasonable doubt, judicial details show.

The officer who returned the fire is a field training officer with 10 years of service with the Houston police. The officer who was driving was a newcomer and did not fire his weapon, Acevedo said.

The training officer is placed on administrative leave until an internal investigation is completed.

This is the fifth time that a police officer in Houston has been involved in a shooting since the beginning of the year. Recently an undercover officer who had a secret operation in a parking lot in Southeast Houston shot a man who was approaching his vehicle and allegedly making threatening gestures.

Jay R. Jordan covers the latest news in the Houston area.

