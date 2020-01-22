Man jumps 12 red lights at 160 km / h in the UAE, imprisoned - News

advertisement

10 patrols were sent to arrest the driver.



Sharjah Criminal Courts sentenced a GCC citizen to 6 months in prison after he jumped 12 red lights while driving at 160 kilometers per hour.

advertisement

According to Emarat Al Youm, the accused drove recklessly a Prado from Sharjah to Ajman, killing almost two people and almost bumping into three vehicles. The motorist was accompanied by a fellow countryman who sat in the passenger seat.

Police sent 10 patrols to arrest the driver when he refused to comply with their orders to stop. When a patrol officer got out to get the accused under control, he tried to drive his vehicle and drive over him, forcing the officers to shoot at the tires to prevent him from escaping. The officers later succeeded in captivating the motorist and his companion and took them to the police station.

The accused confessed to his crime and claimed that he was trying to flee the patrol. The second accused said he did not oppose the police at the time of arrest.

advertisement