Man jailed for machete attack on 'Britain's toughest cop' who tastered his attacker when he chopped his head

A man who has suffered terrible head injuries in a “brutal and shocking” machete attack was arrested.

56-year-old Muhammad Rodwan “raged” with a two-foot blade on the victim’s head after his van was stopped in London because he had no insurance.

PC Stuart Outten, who was described as Britain’s “hardest” police officer, was bleeding heavily from six deep wounds on his head and one on his arm – but he managed to taser his attacker twice and knock him down.

The 29-year-old police officer from Met called a passer-by to deliver his radio so he could call an ambulance.

The court heard Rodwan intentionally “enraged” the machete when he opposed the arrest in Leyton, east London, last August.

PC Stuart Outten at New Scotland Yard in London

(Image: Kirsty O’Connor / PA Wire)

Ms. Justice Carr found that Rodwan, who had previously been convicted of two machete attacks and rapes, was a dangerous criminal when she detained him at Old Bailey in London for 16 years.

She said: “This was a brutal and shocking machete attack on a police officer who performed his duties during the usual stopping of a van to check whether you were properly insured.

“I’m sure the violence started with you when Pc Outten blocked your attempt to close your door.

“I disagree with the unattractive claim that when you attacked him and violently resisted the arrest, he may have used excessive force.”

Pc Outten previously said, “That night I was just doing my job doing what I was trained to do, but more importantly, I didn’t die because it was a clear possibility that the attack would continue.

“When he started hitting me in the head with the machete, I noticed that it escalated very quickly and that I now had to fight for my life.

“I remember falling on the floor, firing the first shot and aiming at the second (thought) that if it didn’t work it could be.”

Muhammad Rodwan has been detained for 16 years, another three years for an extended license for a “brutal and shocking” machete attack

(Image: City Police)

The police officer, who was away from work for five months as a result of the attack, said he had “no hatred” for Rodwan

“He did what he did, now he pays the price.

“I don’t think the attack was personal. It attacked an officer in uniform and I responded as such.”

“Fortunately, I have the size and build to get a few machete strikes in the head – apparently – and I can act on that.”

The jury considered for seven hours whether they found him guilty of deliberate wounding, but not the more serious charge of attempted murder.

He was also released from an offensive weapon because he claimed that he had used the machete in his gardening and was acting in self-defense.

After his release from prison, Rodwan has to serve an extended license for another three years.

