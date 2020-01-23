Man is cut in saw machine in India - News

advertisement

His muffler was stuck in the machine and before he could realize it, he was pulled under the saw.



In a shocking incident, a 55-year-old man died after his silencer got stuck in a sawing machine and pulled under the knife.

advertisement

The incident occurred on Wednesday evening in Naka Hindola, when Ram Sumer Gupta, who worked as a worker at a sawmill, pushed a tree trunk into the saw position.

His muffler was stuck in the machine and before he could realize it, he was pulled under the saw.

By the time other employees turned off the machine, Gupta was bleeding profusely.

“He was rushed to the hospital, but was declared dead,” said his son Ritik.

Station House Officer (Naka) Sujeet Dubey said, “Gupta’s limbs were cut off after he got stuck in the machine. Police sent the body for an autopsy.”

advertisement