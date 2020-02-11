A man was hit and killed on Monday by a driver in the FM1960 8700 block in the far northwest of Houston, police said. A man was hit and killed on Monday by a driver in the FM1960 8700 block in the far northwest of Houston, police said. Photo: Google Maps

Man hit and killed by driver on FM1960 in far northwest Houston

A pedestrian was hit and killed by a driver Monday evening in the far northwest of Houston, the police said.

The crash was reported at 8:11 p.m. In the 8700 block of FM1960 near an InTown Suites hotel, the police said.

The male pedestrian was declared dead at the scene, the police said. No further information was available on Monday.

Julian Gill is a digital reporter based in Houston.