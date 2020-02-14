SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A man who shot a Navy sailor who stopped to help a stranded motorist on a highway ramp in Logan Heights was convicted on Friday of murder and other charges that left him without parole face a life in prison.

After a day of deliberations by the jury, 26-year-old Edson Acuna was found guilty of killing 21-year-old Curtis Adams on October 27, 2018, when Adams stopped to detain the occupant of an apparently disabled vehicle on the connecting ramp between the southern one State to help route 15 and Interstate 5 northbound around 2am

According to the prosecutor, Acuna and three other people were involved in a burglary that was parked in front of a mountain. Hope to go home earlier that night and get into a shootout with a resident of the house, causing at least one of Acuna’s car’s tires to be shot out.

Acuna and the others had to drive past because of the flat tire and saw Adams stop at the side of the highway.

Acuna believed he was the owner of the shootout and shot Adams when the Navy man got out of his vehicle. A deputy district attorney, Melissa Vasel, who was described as “nothing short of an execution”.

Acuna is scheduled to be convicted on April 10 of first-degree murder, robbery, burglary, various firearm counts, and a special charge that the murder was committed as a burglary.

His 22-year-old brother Brandon and two other co-defendants, Harvey Liberato (25) and Susana Galvan (39), have pleaded guilty and have filed charges ranging from voluntary manslaughter to subsequent aid.

Defense attorney Daniel Cohen denied that the evidence supported a first-degree murder conviction, arguing that Acuna had fired to defend himself because he believed Adams was the homeowner who had previously tried to kill him.

“This was not an execution. It was an accident, ”Cohen told the jury in his opening speech. “That was a mistake. A tragic mistake, but still a mistake. “

Cohen said Acuna accompanied his brother to the mountain. Hope home, where the younger sibling began to raid the homeowner’s SUV.

The defense lawyer said the homeowner came out with blazing weapons to kill Acuna and his companions, and Edson raced out of the house thinking that his brother had been shot. Cohen argued that the homeowner fired first and not for legitimate self-defense because the defendants had broken into his vehicle unlike his home.

Then Acuna shot “perceived self-defense” on the freeway, Cohen said.

Cohen also argued that the allegation of special circumstances that life without probation triggers should not apply since the break-in ended when the group fled the mountain. Hope home.

Acuna’s vehicle was found on the freeway about half a mile from the shooting range. Brandon Acuna and Galvan were arrested nearby.

Liberato was arrested about a week later, while Edson Acuna was arrested in Mexico in December.

Adams, a Brooklyn native, joined the Navy in 2016. At the time of his death, he worked as a steel worker at Amphibious Construction Battalion 1 at Naval Amphibious Base Coronado.

CNS-02-14-2020 14:48

Close modal

Suggest a correction

Suggest a correction