Man found shot several times in apartment in western Houston

Detectives are now looking for a suspect who shot a man in his apartment in western Houston. The incident took place at Tanglewood Apartments, located at Burgoyne Road 7510.

Officers say the victim’s friends called 911 after not finding the man in his apartment late Friday night.

“Friends knocked on the door at 10.30 am and received no reply,” said Sergeant Kenneth Daignault of HPD. “They found their friend on the floor, unconscious, unresponsive.”

HPD researchers say the man was discovered unconscious on the floor with multiple gunshot wounds. Authorities think someone has searched the man’s apartment. They are actively looking for surveillance cameras that can give directions in this case.

If you have any information in this case, please contact the Houston Police Homicide Unit at 713.308.3600.

