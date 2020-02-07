SPRING VALLEY, California. – Friday’s MPs investigated a scene in a Casa de Oro house in which a man was taken to hospital after an apparent overdose and a woman was hospitalized after an stab.

The MPs replied at 10:20 p.m. Thursday after a report of a possible overdose in a house on the 12200 block of Madrid Way, north of Route 94, Sgt. Kurt Cartie said.

When they arrived, MPs found that a 36-year-old man was passed out and was not breathing, Cartie said.

They also found a 36-year-old woman who appeared to have been stabbed several times, the sergeant said.

When MPs began reanimating the man, the woman vomited and passed out, Cartie said. She later told MPs that she and her boyfriend had been drinking and arguing all day before stabbing her with a knife.

She also told MPs that she and the man had taken Oxycodone, he said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and the woman was taken to hospital for treatment of her injuries.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office responded to the scene to examine the man’s body for autopsy and identification purposes.

The circumstances that led to the stabbing have been investigated, but investigators believe that no suspects are pending.

