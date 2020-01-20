Man finds, returns $ 43,000 that he finds in used bank

advertisement

Howard Kirby bought a used couch from a thrift store in Michigan. He turned out to have made a bargain.

According to WNEM-TV, Howard Kirby found $ 43,000 in the used couch that was purchased at Humanity ReStore in Owosso, Michigan. Although Kirby could have legally kept the large amount of cash, Kirby decided to return the money.

WNEM reported that Kirby found the money last week after his daughter opened a pillow. He thought there was something wrong with the pillow after he bought it in December.

advertisement

“I still have to pinch myself to make sure I don’t dream or something,” Kirby told WNEM.

After Kirby contacted the ReStore, the store was able to follow the bank and the money back to Kim Fauth-Newberry.

Fauth-Newberry said the couch belonged to her grandfather. She got back every dollar.

Why did Kirby give the money back?

“I always thought what I would do if that ever happened and now I know, and it makes me feel good,” Kirby told WNEM.

. [TagsToTranslate] news

advertisement