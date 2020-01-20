Man finds Dh158,000 in second-hand bank - News

advertisement

He discovered the money a few weeks after he bought it in a thrift store.



An American man found more than $ 43,000 (about Dh 158,000) hidden in a bank he had bought at a thrift store and decided to return the money to the owner.

According to UPI, a native of Michigan, Howard Kirby used the second-hand sofa a few weeks before opening an unusually sturdy pillow to find it filled with cash.

Although a lawyer told him it was legal to keep the money, Kirby decided to contact the thrift store where he bought it to see if they could find the original owner of the bank.

The money was reunited with Kim Fauth-Newberry, whose family had originally considered burning the bank until the thrift store accepted it, because it had belonged to her recently deceased grandfather.

Fauth-Newberry said she had no idea he had so much money in the bank.

