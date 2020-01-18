Man fakes three bomb threats to postpone his flight - News

advertisement

He forged a bomb alert because he was late.



An airplane passenger was imprisoned after he made three fake bomb threats for his own flight because he was late.

According to Metro UK, the 32-year-old anonymous police called 45 minutes before his EasyJet flight departed from Gatwick Airport to London on May 4 last year.

“Someone may have a bomb on the plane, you have to postpone the flight,” he warned at the first phone call. He also made two more threats, evacuating the 147 passengers and their luggage on the 5.40 flight to Marrakesh and being re-checked by security.

His fake threats resulted in a 3-hour delay at Gatwick Airport, which cost EasyJet around £ 30,000 (Dh 143,425).

He was imprisoned for 16 months and was banned from Gatwick Airport after confessing his crimes on January 17.

He claims that he had panicked because he could not afford another ticket if he missed his flight. He flew to Morocco to visit his fiancé and threatened the police after being delayed during his commute to the airport.

The hoax initially gave him enough time to check in, but he was soon arrested at the gate after the police identified him as the caller making the threats.

“This sentence should send a message that making a bomb alert is not unimportant,” said Natalie Smith of the Crown Prosecution Service.

“These threats have a major impact on everyone at the airport – they divert multiple authorities from core tasks such as assisting passengers, providing security or conducting counter-terrorism controls.”

