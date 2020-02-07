Diners and employees had to be checked by paramedics on Friday evening when a man in a chain of restaurants in the city center was distributing pepper spray.

At around 7.55 p.m., the forces were called to Fountain Street in Manchester city center.

Police say initial investigations indicate that a man has distributed pepper spray in the Pizza Hut restaurant.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing

(Photo: Millicent Cooke)

A total of 20 people – both customers and employees – were assessed by paramedics on site.

According to the GMP (Greater Manchester Police), nobody had to be treated in the hospital.

Pizza Hut on Brunnenstrasse

(Image: Google Maps)

Anyone with information should contact the police on 0161 856 4166, specifying 2749 07/02/20.

Alternatively, the independent charity – Crimestoppers – can call anonymously at 0800 555 111.