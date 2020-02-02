Advertisement

It was one of the two confirmed cases of nCoV in the Philippines.



A Filipino man is the first to die from the coronavirus, the World Health Organization in the Philippines confirmed on Sunday.

At a press conference by the Philippine Ministry of Health, officials confirmed that two patients had tested positive for coronavirus, including a 44-year-old man.

By Saturday, 24 patients examined had negative results for 2019 nCoV.

The 44-year-old man was confirmed as the second person with the new acute coronavirus disease 2019 in the Philippines. He died on February 1, 2020.

Both confirmed cases are close contacts and well-known residents of Wuhan, China.

The 44-year-old man suffered from fever, cough and sore throat before being admitted to the San Lazaro Hospital. Dr. Rabi Abeyasinghe, WHO representative in the Philippines, with.

A 44-year-old man was confirmed as the second person with the new acute coronavirus acute respiratory disease (2019-nCoV) in the Philippines. He died on February 1, 2020. pic.twitter.com/5a5tPWtvpc

– World Health Organization Philippines (@WHOPhilippines) February 2, 2020

On January 30, the DOH confirmed a 30-year-old Chinese woman as the first nCoV case in the Philippines.

“This is the first reported case outside of China, but we have to take into account that it comes from Wuhan, China.”

San Lazaro Hospital and the Ministry of Health ensured that infection prevention and control measures were taken, including personal protective equipment for health workers.

DOH also quickly identifies those who may have come into close contact with the cases.

Secretary Duque said there are mixed pathogens in the 44-year-old man, including Streptococcus pneumoniae and viral influenza B.

The Philippines form a task force to combat nCoV

The Department of Education (DepEd) announced that a “novel coronavirus task force” is to be set up to protect learners, teachers and their staff from the deadly virus, also known as the 2019-nCoV.

“It (Task Force) will have a political component chaired by the Secretary with the Under-Secretaries for Field Operations, Administration and Legal Affairs as members,” said Deputy Under-Secretary and Chief of Staff Nepomuceno Malaluan in a statement on Saturday.

The operational component of the task force, on the other hand, is managed by the school health department under the leadership of the Bureau of Learner Support Services in collaboration with the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Service and the Public Affairs Service.

Malaluan added that the task force’s first task was to develop an expanded advisory board for all DepEd units.

“This will standardize prevention, monitoring and response policies and protocols. We will only use official sources, primarily the Department of Health (DOH) and the World Health Organization (WHO). Once prepared, we will submit it to DOH for approval the exhibition, “he said.

In order not to cause confusion, panic or false information, Malaluan said that the DepEd exercises, under the guidance of the DOH, “are done with due care in their public statements.”

