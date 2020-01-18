Man dies at Auckland Airport after medical emergency on Jetstar flight from Australia

advertisement

The passenger was on a flight that landed from the Gold Coast.

A passenger died at Auckland International Airport after a medical event during a Jetstar flight from Australia.

The man was aboard flight JQ131 from Gold Coast on Saturday afternoon when he sustained a medical emergency.

Auckland Airport spokesperson, Justis Kamu, confirmed that the man died shortly after the flight’s arrival.

“We were contacted before the flight arrived about a medical emergency,” he said.

“The male passenger died on the airlift while CPR was being performed.”

Kamu confirmed the police and St John Ambulance assisted on the spot.

A witness said that medical doctors were running onto the plane when it landed to assist a passenger who was unconscious in the back of the plane.

Passengers could not disembark while emergency services were attending the passenger, she said.

