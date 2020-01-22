Man dies and woman seriously injured in horror crash on East Lancs Road ... a truck driver has been arrested

advertisement

A man was arrested in Leigh after a fatal crash.

A 58-year-old man died at the scene after the crash on East Lancashire Road.

The collision between a truck and a Toyota car took place this morning (Tuesday) at 10.20 a.m.

The truck was heading towards Manchester when it crashed in the Toyota Corolla, which turned right onto the A580.

Despite the efforts of paramedics, the Toyota driver was declared dead at the scene.

A 56-year-old woman who was also in the Toyota suffered serious injuries.

She stays in the hospital for treatment.

The truck driver, a 28-year-old man, was arrested at the scene of the crime for suspected death from dangerous driving.

He remains in police custody for questioning.

The road remains closed while an investigation is underway.

It is expected to open “in the next few hours,” the police said.

Detectives ask everyone with dashcam footage to contact them.

The crash occurred on Tuesday morning

(Image: Google Maps)

Sgt. Darren Hancock of the GMP Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “This was a devastating incident – we are with the family of victims and professionals are assisting them.

“We know that the East Lancs is a busy road, so we hope that the public can assist us with our requests by providing us with important information and / or by recording the camera.

“I would also like to thank the members of the public for their patience when we responded to this collision. I appreciate that blocking a busy road for a few hours can bother people, but I hope that the public understands that it is necessary that we do thorough research and provide the people who need it with the much-needed answers. “

Anyone with information is requested to contact the GMP Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 0161 856 4741, indicating 890 dated January 21.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers, an independent charity, anonymously at 0800 555 111.

