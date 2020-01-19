Man detained at Chennai airport for calling 'down down NPR'

advertisement

A man was detained by security officials at Chennai Airport on January 19 when he shouted “Down down NPR rpt NPR” minutes before Union Finance Minister (FM) Nirmala Sitharaman arrived here for a pro-citizenship law (amendment) tackle (CAA) event.

Police said the man had arrived at the airport to meet a family member and asked why there was improved security.

When he was told that the FM would arrive here, he called “Down down NPR rpt NPR,” after which he was detained, they said.

Ms. Sitharaman will hold a CAA event here, which is part of the BJP’s ‘Jan Jagran Abhiyan’ nationwide campaign to support the law.

.

